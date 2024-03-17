               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fire Occurs In Residential House In Masalli District


3/17/2024 6:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There was a fire in a residential house in Azerbaijan's Masalli district, and one person was injured.

Azernews reports that the fire occurred in a two-story, 7-room house with a total area of ​​336 m2 (each floor is 168 m2) in the city of Masalli.

So, during the fire, the ceiling of 3 rooms on the 2nd floor of the house was burnt on an area of ​​136 m2. Due to the high temperature, the wooden beams of the roof covering in the area of ​​24 m2 were frozen.

As a result of the fire, one person - Mushfig Safarov, born in 1974, received burn injuries and was brought to the hospital.

The fire was prevented by the fire protection units.

The fact is being investigated.

