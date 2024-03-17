Fire Occurs In Residential House In Masalli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There was a fire in a residential house in Azerbaijan's Masalli
district, and one person was injured.
Azernews reports that the fire occurred in a two-story, 7-room
house with a total area of 336 m2 (each floor is 168 m2) in the
city of Masalli.
So, during the fire, the ceiling of 3 rooms on the 2nd floor of
the house was burnt on an area of 136 m2. Due to the high
temperature, the wooden beams of the roof covering in the area of
24 m2 were frozen.
As a result of the fire, one person - Mushfig Safarov, born in
1974, received burn injuries and was brought to the hospital.
The fire was prevented by the fire protection units.
The fact is being investigated.
