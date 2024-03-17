Indonesia Secure Men's Singles Title At All-England Open

(MENAFN- IANS) London, March 17 (IANS) Indonesia have secured the men's singles title at the All-England Open Badminton Championships as Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie both won the semifinals.
Ginting, who toppled world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals on Friday, came from behind to beat Frenchman Christo Popov 19-21, 21-5 and 21-11, reports Xinhua.
Christie, who used to share a room with Ginting for six or seven years in their national team, also fought until the deciding set to see off India's Lakshya Sen 21-12, 10-21 and 21-15.
In the women's singles, Japanese ace Akane Yamaguchi set up a final clash against Spaniard Carolina Marin as the 2022 All-England champion defeated world No. 1 and defending champion An Se-young of South Korea 21-10, 19-21 and 21-14.
Marin, 30, will play her first All-England final in nine years after she beat third seed Tai Tzu-ying from Chinese Taipei 21-13 and 21-12.
MENAFN17032024000231011071ID1107986278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.