Le Reve Unveils Eid Collection Through Fashion Show

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Le Reve's Eid collection has been officially launched through the Eid Fashion Show 2024 the popular brand organised at Aloki Convention Centre in the capital on March 5.

Le Reves Chief Executive Officer Monnujan Nargis, Reve Groups Founder Chairman M Rezaul Hasan, high officials from Le Reve and fashion experts were present at the fashion show.

The theme for this year's Eid collection presented at the fashion show is "Indulgence". Le Reve captures the excitement of immersing oneself in the small joys of life during festive occasions like Eid, reflected in a vibrant array of colours, designs and patterns, said the brand in a release.

The Family Collection by Le Reve, comprising women's, men's, teen's and children's wear, took centre stage, along with a presentation of the brands exclusive label Nargisus.

Le Reves CEO Monnujan Nargis, highlighted the combination of silk and muslin in the Eid Collection 2024.



Recognising the summer heat during Eid, a new fabric, a silk-viscose blend, was introduced to blend the luxury of silk with the comfort of viscose, available exclusively at Le Reve.