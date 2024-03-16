Dr. Henry Oh Selected For International Distinguished Scholar Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Henry Oh, esteemed leader and trailblazer in the field of health sciences and education, will be honored with the prestigious title of "International Distinguished Scholar." This recognition, awarded by the Extraordinary People and Williams Elite Award, celebrates Dr. Oh's significant contributions to health sciences and his dedication to excellence in leadership, education, and scholarly works.Â

For the past twenty-six years, Dr. LaVerne Adekunle, founder of laExpose Productions, and Dr. John Williams, founder of Come-On-In Elite, have been acknowledging and celebrating the achievements of community service leaders and individuals who have made significant contributions within their communities.Â

Upon receiving news of his selection for this esteemed accolade, Dr. Oh expressed gratitude and humility. "It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers and colleagues in the field of allied health education. This award serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the transformative impact we strive to achieve in healthcare," remarked Dr. Oh.

Dr. Henry Oh currently serves as the Associate Dean of Health Professions at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, and as an Honorary Professor of Health Sciences at Logos University International. Dr. Oh has introduced innovative models in health science education including an interdisciplinary approach to clinical simulation, a clinically oriented approach to anatomy and physiology, curriculum development, and strategies of student retention and success. He possesses a diversity of accomplishments, talents and experience. He is an advocate for diversity, inclusivity and equity (DEI).Â In addition to his scholarly achievement, Dr. Oh has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of countless students and aspiring professionals.Â Â





Moreover, Dr. Oh received recognition as U.S. Professor of the Year in Health Sciences in 2020 from Extraordinary People Award, Master Teacher of Honor from Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) in 2013, National Teacher of Honor Distinction in 2010 from KDP, National Teacher of the Year Honorable Mention in 2007 from Career Colleges Association. He was the recipient of the â€œOutstanding Achiever for Medicine and Allied Sciencesâ€ from the Asian Pacific Excellence Awards in 2017, and the â€œEditor of the Yearâ€ from the American Medical Technologists. He holds fellowship status with the American Association for Respiratory Care, Association of Clinical Scientists, Royal Society of Biology in U.K., and the Global Academy of Finance and Management.Â

Dr. Oh has traveled to other countries upon the invitation of foreign institutions. He presented at the International Congress of Nursing, Biochemistry and Pharmacy in South America in April 2022. The event was hosted by the Universidad de Aquino in Bolivia, the largest private university with a state-of-the-art digitized Martin Dockweiler University Hospital.

He was invited by the Faculty of Pharmacy, Medical Technology and Biochemistry of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) where he presented his topic on â€œInnovative Strategies in Clinical Educationâ€ in November 2022. Founded in 1611, UST is the oldest university in the Philippines.Â

Dr. Henry Oh with his niece, Trish, received the Distinguished Thomasian Alumnus AwardÂ

from the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Dr. Oh delivered the welcoming remarks at the â€œFirst International Colloquium in Education and Immersive Technologiesâ€ in May 2021 in Brazil, upon the invitation of the president of Logos University International, Dr. Gabriel Lopes.Â Â

â€œHis innovative approach and commitment to excellence is admirable, reflected not only in his own brilliant career, but also in his ability to motivate and inspire the colleagues around him. Dr. Oh is truly a leader in the fieldâ€¦,â€ said Dr. Lopes.Â

He also presented his topic on â€œRespiratory Pathology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndromeâ€ at the National Meeting of the Association of Clinical Scientists (ACS) in Kentucky in May 2022, hosted by the University of Louisville Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.Â

Dr. Oh is a Chartered Biologist and Chartered Scientist in U.K., who earned the European Professional Biologist (EurProBiol) title from the European Countries Biologists Association (ECBA).Â He earned the Specialist Certification in higher education and health sciences from the International Certification Institute in Czech Republic.Â He is a Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) with neonatal pediatric specialty, a Certified Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS), and an Allied Health Instructor (AHI).Â

The "International Distinguished Scholar" award serves as a fitting tribute to Dr. Henry Oh's exceptional contributions to the field. His commitment to excellence exemplifies the values championed by the Extraordinary People and Williams Elite Awards.

