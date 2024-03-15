Casamento Steers Aemilianus To Victory In Feature At 57Th QREC Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aemilianus, guided by Marco Casamento stormed to victory in the feature race for Thoroughbreds to clinch the Group 2 HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club.

Donning the silks of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman M Al Thani, the five-year-old son of Holy Roman Emperor, Aemilianus outpaced King Pacha by a full length to secure the coveted title.

The event was further illuminated by jockey Szczepan Mazur's sensational performance, achieving a triple for the night and his fourth win in total. Mazur steered Layeq, owned by Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari and trained by Julian Smart, to a dominant 11⁄4 length victory in the Ebraz Cup over at the 2000m course.

Mazur then guided Al Buraq to beat Harb by a neck to secure Gazwan Cup glory and went on to complete a hat-trick of wins for with Al Jeryan Stud, and trainer M.H.K Al Attiyah. Mazur then sealed their second success of the evening as AJS Lattam won the Mared Al Sahra Cup in a dominant fashion.

Mazur looked confident astride the four-year-old colt, who finished the race 51⁄2 lengths clear of his closest rival Toufik of Wathnan Racing.

Al Jeryan Stud's AJS Jassas, a homebred four-year-old gelding, also made a triumphant return to form in the day's second race, capturing the Djendel Novice Cup with a commanding 21⁄4 length lead. Under jockey Szczepan Mazur, the Al Attiyah-trained AJS Jassas has now finished within the first four in all eight of his career starts.

Meanwhile, Injaaz Stud's Kerindia clinched the Assy Thoroughbred Filly and Mare Cup for the second consecutive year. The four-year-old filly, guided by jockey Faleh Bughanaim and trained by Zuhair Mohsen, outpaced her competitors with an impressive 31⁄2 length win, marking Mohsen's second victory of the evening.

H E Sheikha Iman bint Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Thani's Fayq Al Shahania emerged victorious in the Aziz Purebred Arabian Handicap Cup. The five-year-old, ridden by Lukas Delozier, led the field over the 1400m race, sealing the win by a comfortable margin of 11⁄2 lengths.

Injaaz Stud-owned Ends Of The Earth won the Jaafar Thoroughbred Handicap Cup when the four-year-old colt was expertly ridden by jockey Anas Al Seyabi to give trainer Zuhair Mohsen the title for the second year in a row with a 11⁄2-length win.

Earlier, in the opening race of the meet, the Al Rufaa Racing's Tareq secured his maiden win. The Gassim Ghazali-trained four-year-old gelding secured the Mared Al Sahra Premium Maiden Cup, under jockey Alberto Sanna in his fourth outing.