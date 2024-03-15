Thai Cab Driver Abuses Indian Tourists, Calling Them Kanjoos' Over Fare Dispute, Later Apologises (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video circulating on the internet shows a confrontation between a cab driver in Thailand and a YouTuber, with the driver allegedly making derogatory remarks about India and Indians. The YouTuber reported the incident on his channel "Samsameer_insta."

The incident involving a Kannada boy vlogging in Thailand, where he was seen arguing with a cab driver who allegedly abused Indians, was uploaded on YouTube. Social media users reacted strongly to the video, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a response similar to the Maldives treatment to Thailand over the incident.



In the video, the cab driver can be heard calling Indians "Kanjoos" (miser) while driving. He also uses offensive language, saying "F*** Indians" and is seen showing the middle finger to the YouTuber after being confronted for his abusive behavior. The YouTuber and his friend engaged in a heated argument with the cab driver until they reached their hotel, demanding an apology from him for his derogatory remarks towards Indians.

The YouTuber shared the video on his account and said, "Hi guys, Welcome back to my Vlog, Today I'm going for an International trip guys, Along with me My friend Sujit and his friend also joined with me. As soon as we reached our destination country, we booked a cab to go to our hotel, but on the way, our cab driver misbehaved with us and he abused our India and Indians. We argued with him for my country."

After a lengthy argument, the cab driver eventually apologized and departed from the scene. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with internet users condemning the cab driver for his abusive behavior towards Indians. Some social media users have shared the video and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Thailand similar to the treatment given to Maldives in response to the incident.

