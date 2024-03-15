(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has, through its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, proven to enhance the performance of several categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs

Since 2018, human clinical studies on the technology have yielded positive results, ultimately earning Lexaria 37 granted patents globally, with many more pending around the world With the strides made so far, Lexaria looks to grow its revenue and commercial opportunities through licensing

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, remains committed to its mission to provide healthier delivery methods of drugs and other Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (“APIs”). This is made possible through its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), proven to enhance the performance of several categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs across oral and/or topical product formats.

The company's efforts have focused on several key segments, including hypertension, diabetes, antivirals, epilepsy, nicotine replacement, and more. This has been an ongoing process since 2016, with positive results achieved from various clinical studies thus far, showing up to 17x brain absorption improvements...

