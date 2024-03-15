Physical Security Information Management Market Size Worth US$ 4,372.2 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 13.42% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled" Physical Security Information Management Market Report by Type (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), End Use Industry (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Retail, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

The global physical security information management market size reached US$ 1,362.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,372.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.42% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Physical Security Information Management Industry:



Integration of Advanced Technologies: The global physical security information management (PSIM) market is being significantly driven by the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies enhance the capabilities of PSIM systems, enabling them to offer more sophisticated analysis, predictive insights, and automated response mechanisms. AI and ML algorithms improve the ability of the system to identify patterns, detect anomalies, and predict potential security breaches, thereby enabling pre-emptive action. IoT integration further extends the reach of PSIM systems, allowing them to manage and monitor a wider array of devices and sensors. This integration improves situational awareness, enhances incident management, facilitates more efficient resource allocation and increases operational efficiency, thereby catering to the growing demand for smarter, more proactive security solutions.

Increasing Demand for Smart City Infrastructure: The push toward smart city infrastructures across the globe acts as a catalyst for the growth of the PSIM market. Smart cities leverage digital technology to enhance the quality of urban services, reduce costs, and optimize resource consumption. Within this ecosystem, PSIM plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of urban environments. It integrates various security systems such as video surveillance, access control, and emergency management, providing a unified platform for monitoring and managing security operations. This holistic approach is essential for the effective governance of smart cities, as it enables real-time decision-making, facilitates rapid emergency response, and ensures public safety. As governments and private entities continue to invest in smart city initiatives, the demand for advanced PSIM solutions is expected to rise, driving market growth. Regulatory Compliance and Governance: The global PSIM market is also propelled by the increasing emphasis on regulatory compliance and governance. Industries such as finance, healthcare, and utilities are subject to stringent security regulations to protect sensitive information and critical infrastructure. PSIM systems offer comprehensive security management solutions that help organizations meet these regulatory requirements by providing detailed audit trails, real-time monitoring, and incident management capabilities. The ability of PSIM systems to integrate with a wide range of security devices and platforms also ensures that organizations can adapt to evolving compliance standards. This aspect is particularly crucial as regulatory bodies worldwide tighten security mandates to address the growing threats to physical and cyber infrastructure. As a result, businesses and government entities are increasingly adopting PSIM solutions to ensure compliance, avoid penalties, and protect their assets and reputations.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Physical Security Information Management Market Industry:



Advancis Software & Services GmbH

AxxonSoft

easypsim AG

ela-soft GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas GmbH)

Everbridge Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls International PLC

Milestone Systems A/S (Canon Inc.)

OCTOPUS Systems

Prysm Software

Qognify Inc. Verint Systems Inc.

Physical Security Information Management Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Solution Services

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into solution and services.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On the basis of the deployment mode, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based.

Breakup by End Use Industry:



BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy and Utilities Others

Based on the end use industry, the market has been segregated into BFSI, transportation and logistics, government and defense, retail, energy and utilities, and others.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Based on the region, the market includes North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Physical Security Information Management Market Trends:

The global physical security information management market is witnessing the emergence of cloud-based solutions and as-a-service models. Cloud-based PSIM platforms are gaining traction due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. These platforms allow organizations to deploy sophisticated security management systems without the need for substantial upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure.

Additionally, the as-a-service model is emerging as a significant trend, offering PSIM solutions through subscription-based pricing. This approach reduces the barriers to entry for smaller organizations and enables more businesses to benefit from advanced security management capabilities. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on mobile applications and remote management, allowing security personnel to access PSIM functionalities from anywhere, enhancing operational agility and responsiveness.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

