Minister Of Social Affairs, Saudi Official Discuss Boosting Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Al-Malik Al-Sabah discussed with Secretary General of the Saudi Family Affairs Council Maimoonah Al-Khalil ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to protect the family institution.

This came during a meeting between Al-Sabah and Al-Khalil on Thursday at the premises of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

The officials engaged in discussions on mutual interests, particularly concerning women, such as achieving work and family balance for both genders and shoring up collaboration to improve the status of women in the Gulf region. (end)

