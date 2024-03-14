African army chief declares presidential run

(MENAFN) In a move that has stirred both anticipation and controversy, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, commonly known as Mahamat Kaka, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in Chad. Mahamat Kaka, who currently serves as Chad's transitional leader, made his intentions clear over the weekend, signaling his entry into the race scheduled for May 6.



The announcement comes amidst heightened political tensions following the recent death of Yaya Dillo, a prominent opposition figure and leader of the Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF). Dillo, who was also Mahamat Kaka's cousin, was killed in a clash with security forces just days before the transitional leader's declaration to run for president.



The circumstances surrounding Dillo's death have raised concerns and sparked accusations of foul play. Chadian authorities allege that Dillo was involved in an armed raid on the National State Security Agency (ANSE) before being shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement. However, Dillo's supporters and members of the PSF have denounced these claims as baseless, labeling his death as an assassination orchestrated to eliminate a potential presidential candidate.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, General Saleh Deby Itno, Mahamat Kaka's uncle and a former ally, has also been arrested in connection with the recent unrest. General Saleh's defection to the PSF and subsequent arrest further underscore the deep-rooted divisions within Chad's political landscape.



Against this backdrop of political turmoil, Mahamat Kaka's bid for the presidency has been met with a mix of support and skepticism. The Coalition for a United Chad, a coalition comprising 221 political parties and associations, has thrown its weight behind Mahamat Kaka's candidacy, emphasizing the importance of unity in pursuit of national aspirations.



However, critics question the legitimacy of Mahamat Kaka's candidacy, citing concerns over the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in the wake of Dillo's death. The circumstances surrounding Dillo's demise have reignited calls for justice and accountability, with opposition groups urging Chadians to reject what they perceive as attempts by the ruling junta to stifle dissent and consolidate power.



As Chad braces for a pivotal moment in its political trajectory, the outcome of the upcoming presidential election remains uncertain, with the specter of controversy casting a shadow over the nation's democratic aspirations.

