In a first of its kind for Kuwait, Cirque du Soleil’s extravagant fire and ice show “CRYSTAL” will be gliding into The Arena Kuwait.

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, Kuwait (13 March 2024): Brace yourselves for an unprecedented fusion of ice skating and acrobatics brilliance as Cirque du Soleil Crystal arrives for its inaugural showcase at The Arena Kuwait from 22 to 26 May 2024. This ground-breaking production, organised by SES Live! in association with Live Nation Middle East, pledges to redefine the limits of circus arts, offering a breath-taking spectacle that pushes the boundaries of imagination.



Cirque du Soleil Crystal seamlessly integrates the mesmerising artistry of ice skating with gravity-defying acrobatics, marking a pivotal moment in the company's illustrious 40-year history. This unparalleled production guarantees an immersive encounter that harmonises the elegance of the talented performers with the exhilaration of aerial stunts and mind-bending feats.



Witness acrobats and skaters deliver seamless acts while gliding on ice and balancing in mid-air, combining multiple disciplines to craft a world-class entertainment experience. Audiences will be enthralled by synchronised skating, freestyle figures, and extreme acts of daring alongside traditional circus acts such as the swinging trapeze, aerial straps, and enthralling hand-to-hand performances.



Cirque du Soleil tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow, 14 March, starting at 1pm, with a range of seating categories. The Royal category is the most expensive at KD 125, offering premium seats with spectacular views of the performance. VIP tickets are priced at KD 105, followed by Diamond and Platinum tickets at KD 90 and KD 75, respectively, which offer good views and comfortable seating. For those looking for more affordable options, the gold, silver, and bronze tickets are available at KD 45, KD 35, and KD 25, respectively. To ensure that the show is accessible to all guests, special needs tickets are also available for KD25.



The dates and respective timings of the shows are as follows:



Wednesday, 22nd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm - Show Starts at 7:30 pm



Thursday, 23rd May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm - Show Starts at 7:30 pm



Friday, 24th May 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm - Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Saturday, 25th May 2024

Doors open at 11:00 am - Show Starts at 12:00 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm - Show Starts at 7:30 pm



Sunday, 26th May 2024

Doors open at 2:30 pm - Show Starts at 3:00 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm - Show Starts at 7:30 pm



Monday, 27th May 2024

Doors open at 3:00 pm - Show Starts at 4:00 pm

Doors open at 7:00 pm - Show Starts at 8:00 pm





Be part of this mesmerising event by securing your tickets and experiencing the enchantment of Cirque du Soleil Crystal as it makes its grand debut in The Arena Kuwait! For more information and tickets, visit thearenakuwait.com.







MENAFN14032024006699014497ID1107976287