Yahsat and its Mobility Arm “Thuraya” Gearing up for Active Participation at Satellite 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13 March 2024: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE's flagship satellite solutions provider, and its mobile satellite services arm, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, are set to showcase a wide range of innovative next-generation satellite communications solutions during Satellite 2024.



The four-day conference in Washington DC runs from 18 to 21 March and brings together industry leaders with key governmental decision-makers in satellite and spacetech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other disruptive technologies. Yahsat and Thuraya are rapidly strengthening their position as industry pioneers with their blend of competitively priced, high-performance advanced solutions and services. Today, they are already looking to the future to develop solutions that will have an even larger transformational and disruptive impact on space technology innovation, particularly with Direct to Device (D2D) and Internet of Things (IoT) at the forefront. These proactive efforts have helped the Yahsat Group to attract a host of partners for critical communications and space technology projects.



Senior executives from the Group will share their knowledge and expertise with other leading industry experts on three panel discussions. Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director Designate of SPACE42, the new entity expected to arise from the proposed merger between Yahsat and Bayanat to create an AI-powered space technology champion, will take part in a panel discussion on “How AI Empowers Global Satellite Connectivity”. Jassem Nasser, Chief Business Development Officer of Thuraya, will join a panel debate entitled “Are satellites making progress in their ultimate mission to close the digital divide?”. Both panels are due to take place on Monday 18th March, the first day of the conference. Meanwhile, Andrew Cole, Chief Financial Officer of Yahsat will provide his insights the following day by participating in a panel on “New strategies to secure financing for future systems”.



Visitors to the exhibition will be able to experience a wide range of exciting solutions including Thuraya’s IoT devices which target various sectors including farming, fishing, and logistics. The main products that will be exhibited during the event are the following:



• SKYPHONE by Thuraya - The world’s most powerful consumer smartphone with satellite connectivity the first universal D2D Android smartphone with satellite voice and SMS capability.

• CyLock Satcom - Specifically designed for the global logistics sector to use IoT technology for accurate container tracking, remote locking, and unlocking while providing real-time data sensing for sensitive goods such as medical supplies.

• TTAC - A lightweight military-grade beyond-line-of-sight communications solution that allows operators on land, sea, and air to communicate over tactical radio and push-to-talk (PTT) devices via a secure satellite link.

• Thuraya MarineStar - An integrated voice and data communications solution that can fit on to maritime vessels such as fishing boats to track and monitor movements, as well as fish catch reporting and send distress alert messages.

• Thuraya SatTrack - A low-cost turnkey web-based tracking and monitoring solution that provides an easy-to-use online dashboard that displays data from Thuraya MarineStar terminals for fish catch reporting.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are pleased to participate in this year's Satellite 2024 event in Washington, where we will be prominently featured as a key player in one of the industry’s foremost events. Satellite 2024 provides us with a platform to showcase our innovation and share knowledge. We are proud to attend this year equipped with a host of transformative initiatives and solutions as well as share developments on our recently announced D2D strategy – Project SKY. Yahsat’s portfolio of advanced, reliable, and competitively priced offerings has positively impacted underserved communities worldwide through its strong fleet of satellite communications. At this year’s show, we are excited to exhibit our range of next-generation solutions including SKYPHONE by Thuraya, which is part of our D2D strategy to provide smartphone users globally with satellite connectivity.”



Visitors will be able to see Yahsat and Thuraya’s solutions at our stand no. #2903 during Satellite 2024, in Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC from 18 to 21 March.





