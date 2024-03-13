Canadian Author And Former CBC Contributor Elizabeth Creith Enters The World Of Fantasy Fiction With Her First Novel, The Swan Harp

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Book and event announcement for fantasy debut, The Swan Harp, by Elizabeth Creith
MARCH 2024
Elizabeth Creith is nationally recognized for her role as“Shepherd in Residence” on CBC's Richardson's Roundup. Host Bill Richardson says her chronicles about raising sheep in Northern Ontario were“loved by listeners and presenters both.” Her letters were eventually published in book form.
Ms. Creith now enters a new world - fantasy fiction - with her debut novel, The Swan Harp, which will be published on April 2, 2024. Inspired by a 500- year-old ballad about two sisters in love with the same man, The Swan Harp tells the story of Kiar, daughter of King Tir of the human kingdom of Valenia, and Queen Tianis of the swanfolk. When dark magic threatens the kingdom, Kiar must embrace her role as next in line to the throne and protect her family and people at all costs. The novel is the first installment in the Wings of Valenia trilogy, and the second will be published in November, 2024.
For Ms. Creith, this book was a long time coming - twenty years, in fact. She says,“After the time I've spent with this story, it's no mystery to me how (the ballad) has survived in so many places, in so many versions for so many centuries. I'm honoured to be a new, small part of this ancient tale's lineage.” The author is very involved in the Canadian arts and writing community and has planned several events to promote the book, including:
April 5, 7:00 p.m. - Book launch: reading and Q&A
Thessalon Public Library - Thessalon
April 7, 12:00-5:00 p.m. - Book signing
Chapters - London
April 12 - 7:00 p.m. - Reading & signing
The Art Hub on Spring - Sault Ste. Marie
