India's Bureau Of Energy Efficiency To Assist Bhutan In Star Labelling Of Electrical Appliances

New Delhi, Mar 13 (KNN) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bhutan to cooperate on enhancing energy efficiency and energy conservation measures.

Under the MoU, India's Bureau of Energy Efficiency will assist Bhutan in promoting the Star Labelling program for energy-efficient household appliances and developing climate-appropriate building codes based on India's experience.

The agreement also aims to build a pool of certified energy auditors in Bhutan through training programs and train retailers to drive adoption of star-rated energy-efficient products.

Additionally, India will support Bhutan in developing and implementing standards and labelling for appliances.

A key aspect of the MoU is the exchange of information, data, and technical expertise related to energy efficiency policies and research between the two countries.

With rapid growth in energy-intensive consumer goods, electrical energy demand is rising yearly. Promoting high-efficiency appliances can help optimise this escalating demand.

India's Bureau of Energy Efficiency currently runs a star labelling program covering 37 daily-use appliances. The program helps consumers identify and adopt energy-saving products.

The MoU underscores India's commitment to enhancing regional cooperation on sustainable energy initiatives with neighbouring countries like Bhutan.

By facilitating knowledge sharing and capacity building, the agreement aims to mainstream energy efficiency in Bhutan's household and building sectors for reduced energy consumption and environmental impact.

The MoU has been prepared by Ministry of Power in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Department for Promotion of industry and internal Trade (DPIIT) aligning with both nations' goals on energy security and climate action.

