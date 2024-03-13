Dubai To Host Brazilian Electronic Music Festival

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A party to disconnect from the urban life, connect with nature, and have sensory experiences to the sound of electronic music . This is the concept of LENDAA, a festival that first took place two years ago in the city of Morretes, Brazil, and will serve as inspiration to be reproduced on April 20 at the Helipad Dubai by Frozen Cherry in Dubai , United Arab Emirates.

LENDAA will take place in Paraná again next June, but it was the 2022's edition that opened the doors for it to happen in the UAE.“A Dubai businessman was at the last edition and became enthralled,” Malu Cornelsen, creator and partner of LENDAA and director of Planeta Brasil Entretenimento, the event production company that plans the festival, told ANBA.

Festival at natural reserve in Morretes

The first LENDAA was held at Santuário Nhundiaquara in a 1,000-acre natural reserve in the middle of the Atlantic Forest. The place features a large straw hut with a structure to host the public, and it was there and in the surrounding natural environment that the festival happened. The program had electronic music DJs, sound healing, aromatherapy, meditation, and other experiences offered to the public.

Cornelsen says that LENDAA was created in the end of the pandemic.“The idea then was for us to disconnect a bit from the city, the urban life we were living,” she says. Now the goal is to make people disconnect from the busy daily life and reconnect with nature and one's essence.” Part of the festival will feature organic house, a more introspective electronic music with relaxing beats.

For electronic music fans

Talks with the UAE businessman to have a Brazilian LENDAA-inspired party in Dubai continued after that first edition in Morretes. The result is an event that will take place in the same lines but with local adaptations, at a beach club facility. Cornelsen says that the event in Dubai is being developed based on the connection the sand provides.“The wind brings the sand mist from the desert to the soil of the Atlantic Forest, greatly enriching it,” says Cornelsen.

Responsible for taking the party to Dubai is Planeta Brazil in partnership with the UAE entrepreneur. For sustainability purposes, the producer plans on seeking most of the solutions for the party within the Arab country, so that nothing has to be shipped from Brazil. The green nature will be reproduced in the party, but water will be the key natural feature of LENDAA Dubai. Cornelsen expects the party to attract many Brazilians and foreigners.

Planeta Brasil

Curitiba, Brazil-based production company Planeta Brasil Entretenimento has been in the large-event production market for over 30 years. The company doesn't focus only on electronic music events but also concerts, rock and jazz festivals, Carnaval, immigration fests, and others. Carnavibe, Curitiba Jazz Sessions, and Oktober Curitiba are some of the events held by the company.

Quick facts:

LENDAA Dubai

April 20, 2024

Helipad Dubai by Frozen Cherry

Find out more at @lendaa

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

