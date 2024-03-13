Egypt, S. Korea Fms Mull Over Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Samerh Shukry and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul discussed by phone on Wednesday the latest security and humanitarian developments of the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, both ministers also tackled ongoing international efforts to put an end to the five-month war on the Palestinian territory, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

Shukry commended South Korea for having voted in favor of a recent Arab draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Gaza, and for having kept financing the UN refugee agency (UNRWA).

He added that Egypt hinges much hope on South Korea to play a role in pushing forward ongoing moves to ensure a ceasefire in the enclave and to deliver immediate humanitarian aid to Gazans, according to the statement.

For his part, the South Korean foreign minister spoke highly of Egypt's fervent endeavors to put an end to the war and to deliver relief aid to the population of the territory.

He reiterated his country's support for efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East region and to fend off the conflict spiraling out of control.

On bilateral ties, both sides underlined the existing comprehensive cooperative partnership between Egypt and South Korea, which has contributed to promoting cooperation in many prioritized sectors, added the statement. (end)

ism









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107971824