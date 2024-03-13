EXEED Fuels Excitement On UAE Roads With The New 2024 VX SUV

(MENAFN- qcomms) UAE, March 2024: EXEED by Al Ghurair, the premium automotive brand exclusively represented by AG Auto in the UAE under Al Ghurair, unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 VX SUV at a spectacular launch event on 7th March 2024. Held at the iconic The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), the exclusive 2024 VX launch was inaugurated in the presence of EXEED’s esteemed partners, stakeholders and automotive enthusiasts, marking a significant milestone for the premium automotive brand in the UAE.



Ricky Mullins, Senior Vice President – Business Development at EXEED said: “The all-new 2024 VX SUV will redefine premium driving experiences in the UAE. With a bold new look, spacious interior, and featuring the latest technologies, the 2024 VX offers discerning drivers exceptional value combined with innovation, power, and ultimate comfort. At EXEED, we welcome drivers to the new standard of driving excellence in the UAE and look forward to bringing further innovation to the region’s automotive landscape.’’



The 2024 VX SUV is complete with state-of-the-art features, performance and drive capabilities. This SUV redefines luxury and comfort by creating an unparalleled cabin experience that transforms every drive. Drivers can also choose between a six-seater and seven-seater cabin option.



Living up to the EXEED promise of "Born For More," the vehicles offer premium quality, with drivers and passengers treated to a luxurious interior trim with a 40.6-inch triplex display screen, and an Acoustics Palace class 3D surround music cockpit. Featuring a Lion Melody iFLYTEK 23-speaker soundsystem, headrest audio, and ANC noise cancellation, the 2024 VX captivates drivers into a symphony of harmony with a personalised music hall experience.



Prioritising driver safety, the all-new 2024 VX SUV is equipped with 26 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and 10 ultra-large curtain airbags for enhanced protection. The BorgWarner VI All Terrain 4WD system, combined with Michelin tyres, provides unparalleled traction and stability, while the new pocket gear design enhances efficiency and control. The state-of-the-art speed limit assistance (SLA) intelligently prevents drivers from over-speeding and offers a 540-degree AVM HD image assist limiting blind spots.



Equipped with the Qualcomm 8155 Chip that offers an intelligent cabin, the high-tech SUV is powered by a dynamic 2.0T engine paired with an Aisin 8AT transmission, and boasts seven driving modes for versatile performances. EXEED’s 2024 VX SUV features innovative design details, including a stylish three-dimensional front grille exuding sophistication in its exterior aesthetics. With a 2,900 mm wheelbase, and 24-inch alloy wheels, the premium SUV offers heightened performance and handling. Combined with luxurious amenities such as seat massage, heating and ventilation, the car offers indulgent comfort and tranquillity.



With a commanding design, spacious interiors and elegant exterior, impeccable engineering, exhilarating performance and advanced technology, the all-new 2024 VX SUV indulges in the comfort and sophistication of premium driving experiences. Prices start from AED 154,999, and drivers can select their all-new VX across three model categories including 2.0TGDI Luxury, 2.0TGDI Flagship and 2.0TGDI Executive.





