First Katara Prize For Manuscripts And Archaeological Sites Launches With Morocco As Guest Of Honor

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation- Katara announced Monday the launch of the Katara prize for manuscripts and archaeological sites in the Arab region, in which an Arab country will be selected as the guest for each edition of the prize.

Participation in the inaugural edition will be limited to authenticated manuscripts and research studies on archaeological sites of that country. Participation will be available to participants of all nationalities and not limited to those from the selected country.

The Kingdom of Morocco has been chosen as the guest of honor for the first edition of the Katara prize for manuscripts and archaeological sites, in conjunction with the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The new prize has two categories, the first is dedicated to conducting research on original manuscripts that have not been previously published, and the second is for the best research study on archaeological sites or landmarks in the Arab region under specific conditions.

A specialized committee will be entrusted with studying and evaluating the manuscripts and archaeological research to select the top three authenticated manuscripts and the top three archaeological research. The winning works will become the property of Katara Publishing House and the right to publish and distribute them.

Submissions for the first edition of the Katara prize for manuscripts and archaeological sites will be accepted starting March 11, until June.

The prize is aimed at encouraging manuscript owners, experts, and specialists in archaeology to share their collections and research efforts on a wider scale to enhance the Arab and Islamic culture.

It also aims to encourage Arabic publishing and urge publishers to enhance Arab intellectual works and enrich Arab culture with special and fresh work that touches on contemporary topics.

General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti stated that the launch of the prize is part of Katara's efforts in supporting culture and preserving the Arab and Islamic heritage by providing a prize that contributes to the achievement of manuscripts of valuable content and helps publish them and making them more accessible to researchers and scholars to preserve the cultural and historical heritage of the Arab nation, highlight its archaeological as they are one the most important elements of the nations' physical heritage, and provide an opportunity to identify sources of historical value that enhance research, expand the circle of knowledge and promote tourism in the Arab region.

The committee of the prize has set specific conditions for participation, including common requirements for both categories and specific requirements for each category.

The three winners in both categories will receive cash prizes. The first winner will receive USD 20,000, the second winner will receive USD 15,000, and the third winner will receive USD 10,000.