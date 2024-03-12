Parts Of Downed Enemy Drone Found In Field In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, March 12, remains of an enemy drone were found in a field in the Vinnytsia region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Vinnytsia region's police communications department on Facebook

"On March 12, parts of a downed kamikaze drone were discovered in a field in a district of the Vinnytsia region. The site is being examined by investigators and a police bomb squad who are inspecting the wreckage," the statement said.

As noted, after the event is documented, parts of the drone will be removed.

As reported, on the night of March 12, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 17 combat UAVs.

Photo: Vinnytsia region's police