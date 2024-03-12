Committed To Provide Land Title, Ownership Rights To Displaced Persons: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of PoJK Bhawan at Suketar Jammu on Tuesday. The Lt Governor congratulated the displaced persons of PoJK and Western Pakistan on fulfilling their long pending demand.
The Bhawan will be constructed in 40 Kanal, 17 Marla in the honour of the martyrs. It will consist of a Balidan Stambh and an Amphitheatre besides other infrastructure to showcase the rich cultural heritage and provide the community office space for meeting and to run the operations for the welfare of displaced persons, he added.
PoJK Bhawan is the testament to the government's unwavering commitment to provide dignity and rights to displaced persons, who were deprived of their rights and suffered atrocities for decades, the Lt Governor said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave displaced families all the rights and other benefits after a long wait of over seven decades. Now, they have the same rights as any other citizen of the country and various other new opportunities are being made available to them,” he said.
Today, the displaced persons can not only cast their vote, contest an election but also fulfill their aspirations of receiving professional education and government jobs, the Lt Governor further added.
The Lt Governor highlighted the resolve of the government, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister for the socio-economic and political empowerment of displaced families.
“The Government of India and J&K Administration is sensitive to the needs and demands of the displaced families. We are committed to provide land title and ownership rights to displaced persons,” the Lt Governor said.
He also called upon the community members to avail the benefits of the special camps being organized by the government. These special camps in Jammu, Samba and Kathua aim to saturate various government schemes and provide skill training and self-employment to youth, empower the women and to provide all the support to the farmers of the community.
Anil Kaul, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants); Deepak Kapoor, President, PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, senior officers and a large number of members of displaced families were present.
'Education Should Be Driven By Creativity'
ADVERTISEMENT
Lieutenant Governor Sinha earlier inaugurated the three-day capacity building programme on 'leadership development of academic administrators' and said that education should be driven by creativity rather than by curriculum in order to develop the capacities of young people to be creative.
He said the union territory is committed to reform and revamp higher education with the objective of giving our students the best curriculum and providing them knowledge and skills to compete with the best in the world.
“Education should be driven by creativity rather than by curriculum. It should be about developing the capacities of young people to be creative. It should be the main lever for a more competitive economy and educational institutions as well as other social institutions must follow this model,” Sinha said in his keynote address at the conference here. Read Also 'Don't Touch Innocent, Don't Spare Culprit' Our Policy: LG 'From Stones To Startups', LG Hails Transformation Of J&K
The Lt Governor lauded the collective effort of the University of Jammu and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for organising the workshop, which focuses on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and internationalisation of higher education.
He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is leading the reforms in the nation's educational ecosystem.
The Lt Governor called upon the educational institutions to transform their campuses into the hub of skill development and innovation, and make their important contribution in realising the limitless potential of the youth of Jammu Kashmir.
“Ideas are new wealth and the universities should focus on creating intellectual property. Educational institutions should focus on developing students' capacities to be creative, innovative and focus on programmes to bring positive social change,” Sinha said.
Addressing the eminent educationists and heads of institutions, the Lt Governor highlighted five aims and vision to create a strong foundation for future-oriented education.
“Classrooms should be an enabler of imagination. Mentoring and not only teaching should be the main focus of educational institutions to thrive in the 21st century,” he observed.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the teaching community, students and all the stakeholders to work with the resolve to establish Jammu Kashmir as a knowledge economy and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He further emphasized on creating a conducive environment for foreign students in the educational institutions of the Union Territory.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12032024000215011059ID1107968677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.