Telangana Cabinet Gives Nod For Judicial Commission To Probe Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) The Telangana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a judicial commission to probe the irregularities and corruption committed in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

The commission, to be headed by former Supreme Court Judge Pinakini Chandra Ghosh, will submit the report within 100 days.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

It also approved setting up a commission headed by retired judge L. Narasimha Reddy to investigate irregularities in Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects.

The commission will also go into the power purchase agreement with the Chhattisgarh government made by the previous BRS government.

The judicial probes were announced by the Chief Minister in the Assembly in December soon after the Congress came to power.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Komatireddy Venkatreddy briefed the media about the cabinet decisions.

The Cabinet authorised officials to take steps to ensure that there is no drinking water scarcity during the summer season.

It also approved the Indiramma housing scheme, under which 3,500 houses will be built in each Assembly constituency in the first phase. A total of 4.5 lakh houses will be built this year with an outlay of Rs 22,500 crore.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to issue white ration cards to eligible people soon. Guidelines in this regard will be formulated in a couple of days.

It agreed to set up 16 corporations for OBCs, SCs and STs, including corporations for Mudiraj, Yadava kurma, Munnurukapu, Padmasali, Perika, Medara, Gangaputra, Lingayath, Aryavysya, Reddys, Mala and its subjects, and Madiga and its subjects.

The government will also set up the Komarambheem Adivasi Corporation, the Sant Sevalal Lambadi Corporation, and the Ekalavya Corporation.

As part of the efforts for women's empowerment, the Cabinet decided to earmark 25-30 acres of land near the Outer Ring Road for setting up bazaars exclusively for women.

The Cabinet was informed that 84 per cent of beneficiaries have received the Rythu Bandhu amounts and in the next two days, it will reach 93 per cent.