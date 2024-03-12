Bahrain Welcomes Libya Meeting Outcome

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 12 (KUNA) -- Bahrain welcomed the outcome of the meeting hosted by the Arab League, with the participation of the President of the Presidential Council, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and President of the Supreme Council of Libya, agreeing that a unified government in Libya is required for supervision of presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed agreeing on provision of essential services to citizens, unification of sovereign positions, and holding an urgent second round of elections to implement this agreement.

The ministry reiterated Bahrain's support of all Arab and international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement of the crisis in Libya, preserving its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and meeting the aspirations of its people for security, peace and prosperity.

The Libyan dialogue session was held under the umbrella of the Arab League in response to an invitation sent by the Leagues' Secretary-General to the President of the Presidential Council Mohamad Al-Manfi, Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, and Head of the Supreme Council of State Dr. Mohamad Takalah, regarding bridging viewpoints and resolving the controversial points to achieve the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Libyan leaders agreed to form a technical committee within a period of time to resolve the controversial points, as well as to form a unified government to supervise the electoral process and unify political positions. (end)

