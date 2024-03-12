Thai Airways To Recommence Scheduled Flights To Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, March 12 (Daily Mirror) – Thai Airways, the flag carrier airline of Thailand, will re-commence its operations at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with daily flights from April 1.



The recommencement will incredibly boost the tourism industry, which has shown significant growth in the first two months of 2024, welcoming 207,182 and 218,350 passengers (by air) in January and February, respectively.

Passengers will be able to experience the ultimate in travel with Thai Airways and explore over 60 cities in 28 countries from Bangkok. The airline operates at key destinations in Europe, Australia, Asia, and Thailand.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt.) Limited (AASL) is delighted to welcome the airline to its main gateway, and by February 2024, Sri Lanka airports would have served 36 esteemed airlines that operated scheduled international operations, solidifying its pivotal role in the aviation industry.