Tatweer Misr To Invest EGP 10Bn In 2024 For Project Expansion, Diversification

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Tatweer Misr plans to invest EGP 10bn in 2024 to expand its project portfolio. This represents a 65% increase from the previous year and the highest investment value in the company's history. The company aims to support the national economy by developing integrated and sustainable urban communities that add value for the residents and entrepreneurs of its projects, as well as for the Egyptian real estate sector. The company also has a vision for external expansion and maximizing the returns for its investors, customers, and partners.

To achieve its goals, Tatweer Misr will allocate EGP 10bn to speed up the construction work in its various projects and deliver thousands of housing units to customers on time.

Moreover, the company will diversify its investment activities and develop its non-residential project portfolio by adding distinctive properties such as administrative, educational, commercial, and entertainment facilities, as well as serviced apartments. These will create a quality of life within its projects and maximize the returns for its clients, investors, and partners.

Tatweer Misr witnessed a surge in contract sales in 2023, reaching EGP 25bn with an annual growth rate of 300%. It also delivered 1,500 residential units in the past year and plans to increase the number of units delivered to 2,000 in 2024 in its projects: Il Monte Galala, Fouka Bay, D Bay, and Bloomfields.