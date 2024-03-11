PM Modi To Virtually Flag Off New Vande Bharat Train In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off a new Vande Bharat Express train between Dr MGR Chennai central station to Mysore on Tuesday.

The train (Train no 20663/20664) will ply between Chennai Central to Bengaluru Central station from March 14 with stops at Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram, Southern Railway.

The train will commence its service to Mysore from April 5.

The Southern Railway also said that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate new 'Jan Aushadi' Kendras in Dindigul, Erode and Tiruchi railway stations to provide medicines at affordable costs to the passengers.