Prolonged Political Void

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs' briefing to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the security situation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections brings attention to the broader democratic process in the region. As the ECI contemplates the possibility of simultaneous Assembly

and parliament polls in J&K, it becomes evident that restoring elected representation is crucial for the political stability and democratic well-being of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court's directive to conduct Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 adds urgency to the situation. The region has been without an elected government since June 19, 2018, creating a prolonged political vacuum. The absence of elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir has implications for effective governance and representation of the diverse interests of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit of EC officials to assess the security situation and election preparedness is a step in the right direction. The request for 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel and the deployment of 635 paramilitary companies signal the challenges posed by the security situation.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's call for holding Assembly elections soon after the Lok Sabha polls echoes the sentiment of many people who have been eagerly awaiting a return to democratic governance. Azad's assertion that the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot wait any longer reflects the frustration caused by the prolonged absence of democracy in the region. .

The region's political dynamics have seen changes, with the delimitation exercise completed in May 2023, leading to the creation of a new Assembly with redrawn constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Srinagar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections went a long way to shore up a degree of hope in Kashmir about the near future. And holding of Assembly elections in J&K is one such step. While the PM

inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore, the focus on political stability through Assembly elections cannot be overstated. The political parties in the region, including the BJP, are eyeing a change in the political future of Kashmir, and holding Assembly elections is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.

Read Also J&K Readies For LS Polls With 86.39 Lakh Voters CEC Arrives In J&K To Review Preparations

The urgency for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is undeniable elections are an important step towards political stability, and giving the people of the region a voice in shaping their future.

