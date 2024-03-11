Agriculture Ministers Of Ukraine, Poland Hold Talks In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi has offered Polish Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Czesław Siekierski to hold inter-ministerial talks involving the representatives of agricultural associations of the two countries.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , following a meeting between the two ministers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Solskyi and

Siekierski held talks as part of the ninth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is taking place in Lviv today.

“Mykola Solskyi offered his counterpart to jointly hold inter-ministerial talks in late March, involving the representatives of corresponding agricultural associations of Poland and Ukraine,” the report states.

According to Solskyi, such format of work would help establish constructive relations between Ukrainian and Polish farmers.



























A reminder that the ninth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister - Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Krzysztof Hetman, is taking place in Lviv on March 11, 2024.

Polish farmers have been holding protests at the border with Ukraine since February 9, 2024. The protesters demand that Poland ban agricultural imports from Ukraine and withdraw from the European Green Deal.

As of March 11, 2024, freight traffic across five checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border was remaining blocked. About 1,700 trucks were waiting in line.

Photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry