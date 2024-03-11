Dialysis Market 2024 | Size, Share, Demand, Key Players Analysis And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Dialysis Market Report by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), Product and Services (Services, Equipment, Consumables, Dialysis Drugs), End User (In-center Dialysis, Home Dialysis), and Region 2024-2032” . The global dialysis market size reached US$ 110.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 148.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Dialysis Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Disease:

As the number of individuals are diagnosed with kidney diseases, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), there is an increase in the demand for dialysis treatment. In addition, dialysis is often the only life-sustaining treatment option for patients with advanced kidney disease. This necessity is driving the consistent demand for dialysis services. Many kidney disease patients require long-term or lifelong dialysis, leading to a sustained market for dialysis equipment and services. Moreover, advancements in medical screening and early diagnosis are leading to more individuals being identified with kidney disease, further increasing the number of potential dialysis patients.

Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations are leading to the development of more efficient dialysis machines and techniques. These advancements improve the overall effectiveness of dialysis treatment, ensuring better removal of waste products and toxins from the blood. Modern dialysis machines are designed with patient comfort in mind. They offer features, such as reduced noise levels, improved ergonomics, and touchscreen interfaces, making the dialysis experience more comfortable for patients. Moreover, telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies enable healthcare providers to monitor the vital signs and treatment progress from a distance.

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure:

Expansion in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, results in more medical facilities and hospitals that are equipped to provide dialysis services. This increase in access is catalyzing the demand for dialysis treatments. With improved healthcare infrastructure, specialized dialysis centers are established, offering state-of-the-art equipment and expertise in renal care. These centers cater to a larger patient base, further propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, modern healthcare infrastructure typically includes advanced diagnostic facilities, enabling earlier detection of kidney diseases.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Dialysis Industry:



Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

DaVita Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

NIPRO Corporation

Satellite Healthcare Inc. Toray Industries Inc.

Dialysis Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Hemodialysis



Conventional Hemodialysis



Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis



Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Hemodialysis represents the largest segment due to its rising utilization in renal replacement therapy, involving the use of specialized machines to filter and cleanse the blood.

By Product and Services:



Services

Equipment



Dialysis Machines



Water Treatment Systems

Others

Consumables



Dialyzers



Catheters

Others Dialysis Drugs

Services account for the majority of the market share as they encompass a wide range of offerings, including dialysis treatment, patient care, and maintenance, which are essential for ongoing patient management and support.

By End User:



In-center Dialysis Home Dialysis

In-center dialysis holds the biggest market share owing to its supervision by healthcare professionals, making it the primary choice for many patients.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the dialysis market, which can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a well-established reimbursement system.

Global Dialysis Market Trends:

Ongoing technological advancements in dialysis equipment and techniques are improving treatment outcomes, patient experience, and the overall efficiency of dialysis procedures.

There is a growing trend of home dialysis options, driven by improved portable dialysis machines and the desire for more patient-centric care, offering greater convenience and flexibility.

