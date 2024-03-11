Green Coffee Market Size, Trends, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Green Coffee Market Report by Type (Arabica, Robusta), Product (Roasted Coffee, Instant/Soluble Coffee, Green Coffee Bean Extract), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others), End User (Retail, Coffee cafes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global green coffee market size

reached US$ 36.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Green Coffee Industry:

Health and Wellness Trends:

The green coffee industry is significantly influenced by the growing consumer focus on health and wellness, as green coffee beans are touted for their health benefits, including high antioxidant content and potential weight loss properties. This health-centric trend has encouraged consumers to seek out green coffee as a natural dietary supplement, boosting its popularity and market growth. The increasing awareness of these health benefits, supported by various scientific studies and consumer testimonials, has led to a surge in demand, prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings and capitalize on the trend by marketing green coffee as a key component of a healthy lifestyle.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing:

Consumer awareness and demand for ethically sourced and environmentally sustainable products have profoundly impacted the green coffee industry. There is a rising preference for coffee beans that are organically grown, fair trade certified, and sustainably harvested, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward responsible consumption. This factor drives roasters and retailers to prioritize transparency in their sourcing practices and to invest in certifications that reassure consumers about the ethical and sustainable nature of their coffee. As a result, the industry is seeing a shift toward more sustainable business models, with an emphasis on direct trade practices, conservation of biodiversity, and support for smallholder farmers, which in turn fosters industry growth by aligning with consumer values and expectations.

Innovation and Market Expansion:

Innovation in product development and marketing strategies is a key factor propelling the growth of the green coffee industry. Producers and marketers are continuously exploring new ways to appeal to a diverse audience by offering a variety of green coffee products, such as capsules, powders, and ready-to-drink beverages, thereby catering to different consumer preferences and lifestyles. Additionally, the industry is expanding into new markets, leveraging the global rise in coffee culture and the increasing acceptance of green coffee as a specialty product. This expansion is facilitated by strategic partnerships, online marketing, and e-commerce platforms, which provide broader distribution channels and access to international markets, thus driving the growth of the green coffee industry by reaching a wider audience and adapting to evolving market trends.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Atlantica Coffee (Montesanto Tavares Group)

Belco S.A.

Golden Bean Trade

Merchants of Green Coffee

Neumann Kaffee Gruppe

Nordic Approach AS

The Bean Coffee Company

The Green Coffee Brazil (Group MAGNUS BRAZIL) WSCafe

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Arabica Robusta

Arabica coffee dominates the market due to its superior taste, aroma, and lower caffeine content, making it highly preferred by coffee enthusiasts and premium coffee markets worldwide.

Product Insights:



Roasted Coffee

Instant/Soluble Coffee Green Coffee Bean Extract

Roasted coffee accounts for the largest market share as it is the most consumed form, offering a rich flavor, aroma, and color that appeals to a broad consumer base, contrasting with green (unroasted) coffee, which is more niche.

Distribution Channel Insights:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Online distribution channel represents the largest segment due to the convenience, variety, and accessibility it offers to consumers, allowing them to easily explore and purchase a wide range of green coffee products from global sources.

End User Insights:



Retail

Coffee cafes Others

Retail holds the largest market share as it includes supermarkets, specialty stores, and cafes that cater to immediate consumer needs, offering a wide variety of green coffee products directly to end consumers.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the green coffee market is attributed to a strong coffee drinking culture, high consumer awareness of sustainable and organic coffees, and a well-established café industry that demands high-quality coffee beans.

Global Green Coffee Market Trends:

The global green coffee market is witnessing significant trends, including a surge in consumer interest toward organic and sustainably sourced products, reflecting a broader commitment to environmental responsibility and health consciousness. There is also a growing fascination with specialty coffees, with consumers increasingly exploring unique, single-origin green coffee beans known for their distinct flavors and profiles. The rise of e-commerce has further revolutionized the market, enabling direct trade practices that ensure freshness and quality while expanding the consumer base. Additionally, innovative product offerings like green coffee extracts in health supplements and the popularity of cold brew options are catering to diverse consumer preferences, further invigorating the market.

