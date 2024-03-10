Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Uganda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from the President of the Republic of Uganda HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was received by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, during his meeting today with Senior Advisor to the Ugandan President for Middle East Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Kisuule and the accompanying delegation.
