Amir To Receive Well-Wishers On The Advent Of The Holy Month Of Ramadan At Lusail Palace

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive well-wishers on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace on the evening of the first day of the holy month, immediately after Tarawih prayer.
The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.
