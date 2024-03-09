Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy Or Bradley Cooper Or Paul Giamatti? Who Will Take The Awards Home?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 96th Academy Awards are here, and the race for Best Actor is quite tight. This year's candidates are a remarkable group of artists, each capable of delivering a show-stopping performance that will move, entertain, or be a delicious blend of the two. Let us take a bath in this talent jacuzzi.

Cillian Murphy-Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy, the guy with soul-piercing eyes, plays J Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer'. Murphy is no stranger to gloomy intensity, having mastered the burning gaze in 'Peaky Blinders'. Cillian Murphy gives a powerful performance in 'Oppenheimer'. He portrays the brilliance and load of the complicated scientist, allowing spectators to consider the weight of scientific discovery and its potential implications.

Bradley Cooper-Maestro

Bradley Cooper leads the group in 'Maestro'. He embodies Leonard Bernstein's limitless passion. Cooper's performance is riveting, a tornado of creative enthusiasm that will leave you amazed and perplexed by his character's concentration. The competition for Best Actor is open, but Cooper's performance is undeniably outstanding.







Colman Domingo-Rustin

Colman Domingo gives a strong performance as Bayard Rustin in "Rustin." His performance is complex, beginning with calm strength and evolving into times of tremendous emotional depth. Buckle up, because Domingo's portrayal of Rustin will make you grab tissues (and perhaps a hug).

Paul Giamatti-The Holdovers

Veteran actor Paul Giamatti plays a character in 'The Holdovers' that perfectly matches his abilities. Giamatti is well-known for his ability to play likeable individuals who are frequently infused with a sense of wonder at the world's peculiarities. In "The Holdovers," he's faced with bringing a grumpy professor to life. With Giamatti's trademark deadpan humour and hangdog look, this grumpy professor comes off as more laugh-out-loud amusing than a college clown at a graduation ceremony.

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Jeffrey Wright completes our excellent five by bringing Thelonious "Monk" Ellison to life in 'American Fiction'. Wright is an actor who can dissolve into a part as a magician does into a cloud of smoke. His portrayal of the mysterious jazz artist is a masterpiece in nuance, a slow burn that will leave an indelible impact.

So, who will take home the golden statue? It is a toss-up. Will it be Cooper's explosive depiction, Domingo's heartbreaking performance, Giamatti's hilarious genius, Murphy's gloomy intensity, or Wright's enigmatic nuance? The only way to know is to watch the Academy Awards ceremony, which is a beautiful, often funny, chaos.

The Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on March 11 (IST).