Asif Ali Zardari, Securing 411 Votes, Elected New President Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan Peoples Party's co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has won
a second term as Pakistan's president, supported by the ruling
coalition in a vote by parliament and regional assemblies.
Zardari secured 411 votes, while his opponent, Mehmood Khan
Achakzai, who is backed by the party of imprisoned former Prime
Minister Imran Khan, received 181 votes, the Election Commission of
Pakistan announced on Saturday after tallying the votes by national
MPs, provincial MPs and senators.
Some small political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam
Fazal (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami, boycotted the election and no MP
from these parties cast their votes.
The voting started at 10 a.m. local time (0500GMT) at the
National Assembly building in Islamabad and all four provincial
capitals and continued until 4 p.m. (1100GMT).
Zardari is the only politician elected to the country's highest,
yet symbolic, constitutional office for a second term.
He previously served as the president in 2008-2013 during the
government of his own party.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107956306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.