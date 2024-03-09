TN Police On High Alert Following Intelligence Inputs About Terror Modules

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police is on high alert following Central agencies' inputs about terror modules in various areas of the state.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted raids at two places in Tamil Nadu -- Chennai and Cuddalore -- as part of the investigation into the Rameswaram cafe blast in Bengaluru.

The Central intelligence agencies have said that inmates lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison were indoctrinated by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) South India commander Thadiyantavida Naseer who was lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison.

After the Rameswaram cafe blast, the investigation agencies found a link between the Mangalore pressure cooker blast and the car bomb explosion in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Sources said police have conducted searches in certain sensitive pockets of the state including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem based on inputs they received from Central intelligence agencies.

Tamil Nadu has a history of bomb blasts in which many people have lost their lives. In the 1998 Coimbatore blasts, 58 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

On August 8, 1993, a bomb blast took place at the RSS headquarters in Chetpet, Chennai in which 11 people were killed while seven others were injured.