Apeiron Sets To Launch $APRS Token Sale On Ronin

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Web3 gaming startup Apeiron has announced that its native token, $APRS, will go live on the Ronin launchpad.

The coin aims to facilitate participation from community members on the governance of its protocol, and its launch, scheduled for March 12th, will allow users to acquire the token for $0.11 USDC per $APRS.

Apeiron Partners Ronin Network

Apeiron, renowned as the“Web3 god game x roguelite,” has partnered with the Ronin network, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain focused on blockchain gaming protocols. This partnership follows plans to foster the growth of the Apeiron ecosystem by commencing sales for its new token on Ronin.

Per the announcement, the token sale will be held in two phases, with each round separately serving the OMEGA and Primeval Apeiron asset holders and the Ronin community.

Thus, the Apeiron community will have a total supply of 15 million $APRS available for purchase from March 12th. Meanwhile, members of the Ronin ecosystem will have access to the coin from March 15th with a 4 million token supply.

Ronin's First Token Sale

Notably, the development marks a new milestone not only for the Apeiron ecosystem but also for the Ronin ecosystem, as this will represent the first token sale it will hold on its network.

The past months have seen the Ronin blockchain making waves in the GameFi industry, surpassing industry leaders like BNB Chain and NEAR Protocol with over 18 million active gamers. Hence, its latest move to support the token sale on its blockchain suggests further visibility for the Ronin blockchain.