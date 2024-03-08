Gaami LEAKED: Vishwal, Chandini's Film On Tamilrockers, Movierulz

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online for Free Download: Gaami, the next adventure drama starring Vishwal Sen and Chandini Chowdary in pivotal roles, will hit theatres on March 8. The trailer for Gaami, written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, has raised anticipation for the film.

Tollywood moviegoers and Vishwak Sen fans were left speechless for a moment, considering the quality the film unit achieved for a film like Gaami on a shoestring budget.

The film follows the exciting journey of an orphan, Shankar, an Aghora, who journeys off in search of Maali leaves, a treatment for a disease.

It only occurs once every 36 years, and it is his only chance to change his life. He then sets out on a voyage to the Himalayan summit Dronagiri.

Gaami film is getting a good reception, and within a few hours of its big theatrical debut, the film's footage was leaked online in HD quality, much to everyone's surprise.

Several pirate websites have capitalised on the Gaami film by providing links to watch and download the full film, making it freely available on the internet.