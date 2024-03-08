Muttaqi: India Interested In Expanding Political Relations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban, met with J.P. Singh, the head of the Afghanistan and Pakistan Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, in Kabul.

The ministry of the group wrote in a statement on Thursday that India is interested in expanding political and economic relations with the Taliban government.

According to the Taliban's Foreign Ministry, Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India, as well as economic and transit issues, with J.P. Singh. In this meeting, India has supported“the development of trade between the two countries through the Chabahar Port.”

The Taliban's Foreign Ministry wrote that this Indian Foreign Ministry official has appreciated the Taliban's fight against ISIS, corruption, and drug trafficking.

Muttaqi stated that the Taliban seeks to strengthen political and economic relations with India with a“balanced policy.” He urged India to ease visa issuance for Afghan traders, patients, and students.

J.P. Singh also met today with Hamid Karzai, the former President of the country, and Nooriddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Taliban.

India does not recognize the Taliban government officially, but it initiated unofficial relations with the Taliban a few months after the fall of the previous government.

