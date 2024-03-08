Asia-Pacific To Hold The Largest Share In The Ethylene Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ethylene finds applications across various industry verticals, such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, textile, agrochemicals, and building & construction industries, among others. Rising investments in Asia-Pacific are leading to infrastructural development, thereby positively impacting the demand for construction fittings and pipes. In the automotive sector, ethylene is used in the production of specialty glass. In the metal fabrication industry, it is used as oxy-fuel gas in

metal cutting, welding, and

high-velocity thermal, further driving the market growth.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Ethylene Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Impact of COVID-19 on Ethylene Market

The lockdown in Europe and Asia-Pacific is rapidly decelerating the petrochemical demand, further decelerating the naphtha market. The collapse in demand for crude oil from international markets with limited workforce availability has adversely affected the availability of raw material for ethylene production. Similarly, the demand for plastic is witnessing a considerable decline in the automobile sector across Europe. As per the European Automotive Manufacturers Association, the COVID-19 outbreak has translated about 1.5 million worth production losses for European automobile industries. The shutdowns in Spain, France, and other countries have decelerated the demand for PVC plastics largely used for manufacturing fittings and pipes, further hampering the ethylene market growth.

Key Highlights



The ethylene market is on the path of achieving new market heights with a lucrative CAGR of around ~5.0%, strongly supported by its considerable application in the manufacturing of polymers, such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and fibers & other organic chemicals.

The polyethylene segment is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of its increasing demand in the end-use industries. The extensive application of high-density polyethylene in the manufacturing of trays, bottles for fruit juices and milk, industrial bulk containers, and other everyday products drive the segment growth.

Ethylene gas finds applications in the agriculture and food and beverage industry

Asia-Pacific dominates the ethylene market as the region has the highest consumption and production capacities. In 2017, Asia accounted for about 55% of the ethylene exports, supported by the presence of leading companies in the region.



Ethylene Market: Segmentation

By End-User



Automotive

Packaging

Healthcare

Textile

Agrochemical

Building & construction



By Application



Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Fibers & other organic chemicals



By Raw-Material



Naphtha

Natural gas



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN08032024004597010339ID1107951407