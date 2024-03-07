Tokyo To Hold Meeting Btw Japanese Defense Ministry & 14 Pacific Island Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to hold a meeting in Tokyo
on March 19 and 20 with the participation of the heads of military
and police departments of 14 small island countries of the Pacific
Ocean basin, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
Issues of ensuring the safety of sea lines and joint actions to
overcome the consequences of natural disasters will be
discussed.
Pacific countries with armed forces, such as Papua New Guinea
and Fiji, will be represented at the meeting at the level of
defense ministers. Small States that do not have armies will send
heads of police or other security structures.
As the newspaper notes, Tokyo considers this meeting as part of
its efforts to contain China, which is actively establishing
relations with the island countries of the Pacific Ocean basin and
implementing infrastructure projects there. The first meeting of
this kind was held in the Japanese capital in September 2021. In
July this year, it is planned to organize a Pacific Island Summit
in Tokyo at the level of heads of state and Governments of the
countries of the region.
