RAKEZ welcomes diverse global delegations in a strong start to the year

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 7 March 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) noted a dynamic start to the year, having already hosted a dozen high-profile international delegations and business councils. These visits underscore RAKEZ’s growing appeal as a leading destination for investment and economic collaborations.



The economic zone welcomed diplomatic figures, including His Excellency Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; His Excellency Imanishi Jun, Consul General of Japan; His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India; Her Excellency Meghan Gregonis, Consul General of the USA; His Excellency Oliver Christian Consul General of UK to the UAE; His Excellency Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh, and His Excellency John Mirenge, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE. These engagements focused on discussing bilateral cooperation and exploring business opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse sectors, as well as offering all the support and solutions to global investors to set up and expand in the region.



Furthermore, His Excellency Dr. Carel Richter, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, also visited RAKEZ to connect with Dutch companies operating in the economic zone and Mika Shimizu, Director of the Japan External Trade Organization, explored the investment prospects of Ras Al Khaimah and RAKEZ to support future Japanese business delegations to the economic zone. The growing interest from distinguished officials emphasises RAKEZ’s diplomatic outreach in fostering global business connections.



Parallelly, RAKEZ also hosted influential business groups, including the top management from the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, led by Chairman Andrew Mortimer and CEO Katy Holmes, a 30-member delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, India, and 19 Russian companies from varied sectors looking for UAE expansion opportunities. These groups explored the business-friendly environment and the streamlined processes RAKEZ offers for setting up and operating in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting the economic zone’s appeal to a broad spectrum of business interests.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The diversity and calibre of delegations and business groups visiting RAKEZ this year highlight our position as a dynamic business hub by choice for global investors. We are honoured to facilitate these international exchanges and collaborations, which are important for fostering business relationships world-wide. RAKEZ remains committed to providing a supportive ecosystem for investors from around the world to thrive in the region.”



Having hosted around 50 international delegations last year and many more in the pipeline for 2024, RAKEZ continues to position itself as a prime destination for business, innovation, and education, contributing significantly to the economic diversification of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE. The economic zone also welcomed Executive Postgraduate Diploma in International Business students from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, who came to explore the myriad of business opportunities RAKEZ offers.



Dedicated to fostering the growth of over 21,000 companies from 100 countries across more than 50 sectors, RAKEZ is steadfast in its commitment to supporting the vibrant ecosystem of international business and entrepreneurial success.



