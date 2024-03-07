Beijing To Host Arab-Chinese Coop. Forum In May

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 7 (KUNA) -- Director of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's China-Arab States Cooperation Forum Affairs Li Chen said Thursday that Beijing will host the 10th session of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum at the end of May, with Arab foreign ministers participating.

The Chinese official made the remark during a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jasem Ibrahem Al-Najem, according to a statement received by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) from the Kuwait Embassy in Beijing.

Li expressed his hope that Kuwait would participate with a high-level delegation in this meeting, given the importance of this meeting in view of the current special international situation.

Li underscored the importance of the upcoming ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, saying, "It will discuss many important issues for both the Chinese and Arab sides, both at the regional and international levels, most notably the Palestinian issue."

For his part, the Kuwaiti ambassador stressed the depth of the distinguished and close strategic relations between China and the Arab countries and the importance of enhancing joint cooperation between them in various vital and important fields in support of the common interests between the two sides.

Al-Najem also praised the achievement of the forum since its establishment in 2004, noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum.

"Kuwait is very keen to strengthen and develop its relations with China, whether through collective or bilateral frameworks, and pays great attention to the continuation and development of this cooperation through the forum," the ambassador affirmed.

He also touched on the landmark visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China in September 2023 and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the signing of seven memorandums of understanding that contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two friendly countries. (end)

