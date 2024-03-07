Increasing Flight Frequency: Baku Airport Offers More Travel Options

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since March of this year, the frequency of flights from Heydar
Aliyev International Airport to a number of popular destinations
has significantly increased.
Travelers will now be able to take advantage of flights to
European cities such as Prague, Paris, Vienna, and Barcelona 3
times a week.
Flights to Milan, Astana, Almaty, Novosibirsk, and Jeddah are
operated 5 times a week, and Aktau and Delhi are among the
destinations with increased frequency of flights.
From Baku airport you can fly to London Heathrow and Gatwick
airports 6 times a week, which gives passengers more flexibility in
planning and choosing a convenient departure time.
Flights to Central Asian countries are carried out by AZAL,
Uzbekistan Airways, FlyArystan and Air Astana. Flights to Europe
are operated by AZAL, LOT Airlines, Wizz Air, Wizz Air Malta,
Lufthansa, and other air carriers.
Considering that the demand for air travel will increase before
the upcoming holidays, Heydar Aliyev International Airport
recommends that passengers plan their trips in advance to ensure a
wider choice of routes. You can book air tickets to any destination
on the official website of the relevant air carriers.
