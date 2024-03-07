               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Increasing Flight Frequency: Baku Airport Offers More Travel Options


3/7/2024 5:12:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since March of this year, the frequency of flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to a number of popular destinations has significantly increased.

Travelers will now be able to take advantage of flights to European cities such as Prague, Paris, Vienna, and Barcelona 3 times a week.

Flights to Milan, Astana, Almaty, Novosibirsk, and Jeddah are operated 5 times a week, and Aktau and Delhi are among the destinations with increased frequency of flights.

From Baku airport you can fly to London Heathrow and Gatwick airports 6 times a week, which gives passengers more flexibility in planning and choosing a convenient departure time.

Flights to Central Asian countries are carried out by AZAL, Uzbekistan Airways, FlyArystan and Air Astana. Flights to Europe are operated by AZAL, LOT Airlines, Wizz Air, Wizz Air Malta, Lufthansa, and other air carriers.

Considering that the demand for air travel will increase before the upcoming holidays, Heydar Aliyev International Airport recommends that passengers plan their trips in advance to ensure a wider choice of routes. You can book air tickets to any destination on the official website of the relevant air carriers.

MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947147

