(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group destroyed the command post of one of the motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces and neutralized 237 enemy drones of various types in their area of responsibility yesterday.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to the commander, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line in this part of the front, conducting active operations in certain areas and consistently destroying the enemy.

According to the general, Russian troops lost 515 personnel killed and wounded in the Tavria direction over the past 24 hours. Four more invaders were captured by Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 71 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment in this area of the frontline over the day, excluding drones, including ten tanks, the same number of artillery systems, 24 armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles and 16 pieces of special equipment.

In addition, five enemy buggies, the Ironia multifunctional optoelectronic reconnaissance system, and two Murom-M Russian surveillance systems were destroyed.

The Russian army carried out 33 air and one missile strikes, 136 kamikaze drone strikes, 1,143 shelling, and 67 assault operations in the Tavria direction over the day.

As reported, after the Ukrainian Air Force shot down several enemy combat aircraft, Russian infantry in the Tauride direction has less air support in the ground offensive.