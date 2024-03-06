International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring Story Of Women Of The BRO

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aiming to give impetus to women's empowerment and make a gender-neutral institution, the Border Road Organisation opened the doors for women in 2021 to take charge of the road construction companies (RCC) and now many of them are a commanding positions. Prior to 2021, the women officers were only being employed in staff appointments only keeping in view the hazards of the ground tasks.



In 2021, on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, the then Director General Border Roads, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry announced to provide a gender-neutral environment to women officers in line with the government's theme of 'Naari Sashaktikaran'.



On April 28, 2021, Vaishali S Hiwase took charge as the Officer Commanding (OC) of a Road Construction Company, responsible for providing forward connectivity along the India-China border. She had the responsibility for the construction of one of the toughest roads of BRO, connecting Munshiyari to Milam glacier in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.



Soon after her, the BRO appointed Obin Taki as the Officer Commanding of an RCC for the construction of roads and bridges in the inhospitable Siang valley of Arunachal Pradesh.



The two women officers were posted as part of the pilot project. After the success of this initiative, an all-women RCC was established at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district and Major Aaina Rana was given the command of this RCC on August 30, 21.



Notably, all three Platoon Commanders under her were also women officers.



She was responsible for the development of roads till Mana Pass -- the second-highest pass in the country after Umlingla, perched at 18,478 feet.



“The RCC performed exceedingly well under her dynamic leadership. On October 22, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mana village and laid the foundation stone for widening this strategically important road till Mana pass,” the BRO said.



Further, Colonel Navneet Duggal OC of a Field Workshop was posted in the Kashmir valley. She also became the first EME officer to command a workshop in the most difficult and challenging location, ensuring technical support to road construction activities in the toughest terrain.



Lt Col (now Colonel) Snigdha Sharma became the first women officer to head the Legal Cell in the Headquarters of BRO.



Currently, Col Sharma has been managing over 700 court cases. Acknowledging them, the BRO said: "All these women officers' success and singular achievements while heading their sub-units, not only shattered gender barriers but also set new standards of excellence within the organisation."

In February 2023, the BRO appointed Colonel Archana Sood as Commander of a Task Force at Zero in Arunachal Pradesh, becoming the first woman officer to lead a Task Force.

"She is doing a great job taking the roads ahead in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh."

In June 2023, Colonel Ponung Doming was selected to head a Task Force at Hanle in Ladakh, which was shifted specially to handle some strategically very important BRO projects.



She was given two more women officers in staff to assist her in undertaking the construction of the world's highest road at 19400 feet in the Chumar sector connecting Likaru -- Migla -- Fukche, one of the world's highest fighter airbase at Nyoma and Chushul – Dungti – Fukche – Demchok road along LAC under most trying conditions.



It is pertinent to mention that Hanle Task Force is the world's highest construction agency located at 15000 feet.“She is also responsible for maintaining the world's highest road at Umlingla connecting Demchok to Chisumle.”

As per the BRO, it is for the first time in the history of BRO, that women were given command assignments.

Stating it as a game-changer, the BRO said that these women officers worked hard day and night to prove their mettle.



"These women officers have acted as trailblazers for other women to join BRO in larger numbers and in turn perform to the best of their abilities.

Their sincere efforts have not only accelerated project timelines but also served as an effective and inspiring model for other organisations to emulate."

Established in 1960, the BRO had only male officers due to the nature of the task and isolated deployments for prolonged periods cutting roads in tough terrains under the most treacherous weather conditions along our land borders.

Currently, the BRO is constructing strategic roads in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.