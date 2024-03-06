FM Passes Letter From King To Sultan Of Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Oman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, who passed a written letter on from His Majesty King Abdullah II.The letter addressed the established relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them across various sectors, and included an invitation from King Abdullah II to Sultan Haitham, which he accepted.Safadi conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings to Sultan Haitham, along with wishes for his good health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for the Omani people.Sultan Haitham conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah II, extending wishes for further progress and achievement for the Kingdom under His Majesty's leadership.Safadi also conveyed His Majesty's keenness to enhance cooperation in all domains, reflecting the deep historical ties and serving the interests of both nations. They also discussed ongoing coordination and consultation to address the dire situation in Gaza and efforts toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire.Discussions also focused on efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza and ensure prompt and sufficient humanitarian aid reaches all parts of the territory.Prior to the meeting, Safadi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi held discussions on advancing cooperation, with a focus on halting aggression against Gaza and alleviating the resulting humanitarian crisis.Both ministers emphasized the necessity of upholding all rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the two-state solution as the sole path to achieving lasting peace in the region.