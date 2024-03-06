Germany unveils how ‘Crimean Bridge attack’ audio got leaked

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has disclosed that a senior officer's lapse within the German Air Force led to the leak of a confidential discussion about a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. Pistorius emphasized that external actors did not gain access to the communication channels used by the German military, dispelling concerns about external interference.



Last Friday, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan released a 38-minute audio recording dated February 19, featuring a discussion among four officers of the German Air Force, including Chief Ingo Gerhartz. The officers explored scenarios wherein Ukraine could deploy long-range Taurus cruise missiles against Russia, speculating on a potential strike on the Crimean Bridge. The leak raised questions about the plausibility of Berlin's deniability in such a scenario, particularly given Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reluctance to supply the missiles to Kiev.



Confirming the authenticity of the leaked recording on Saturday, a German Defense Ministry spokeswoman acknowledged the sensitivity of the information discussed. Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Pistorius provided insights from a preliminary internal probe, revealing that an "individual user error" by one of the officers facilitated the leak. The officer had joined the virtual meeting from Singapore, where he was attending an airshow.



Pistorius clarified that the German military's communication systems were not compromised, affirming the internal nature of the lapse. The defense minister announced the launch of a preliminary investigation into the officers' conduct, indicating that disciplinary actions could be taken against those involved in the leak.



This article delves into the details of the leaked audio, examining the implications of the discussions on potential military actions and the subsequent investigation, shedding light on the challenges of maintaining confidentiality in virtual military engagements and the repercussions for the officers involved.



MENAFN06032024000045015687ID1107942106