(MENAFN) In a recent development, the United States has refuted assertions made by Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen regarding the deployment of F-35 fighter jets over Ukraine. The Singaporean minister had claimed that the advanced aircraft were being utilized to monitor Russian troop movements in the region. This statement was delivered during a parliamentary address where Eng Hen emphasized the importance of long-term planning in the defense industry, revealing Singapore's scrutiny of the United States-made F-35 for real-world applications.



During his address, Minister Eng Hen highlighted the multifaceted use of F-35s by the United States, citing their involvement not only in targeting ISIS in the Middle East but also in reconnaissance operations to identify surface-to-air missile sites of Russian units in Ukraine. He mentioned that the intelligence gathered was subsequently shared with NATO members. Notably, he did not specify whether any F-35s had entered Ukrainian airspace or if reconnaissance flights occurred over NATO territory.



In response to these claims, a Pentagon spokesperson, on Monday, officially denied the presence of F-35s in Ukrainian airspace. Despite the minister's remarks, the spokesperson offered no further comment on the matter. It is noteworthy that this contradicts a report from last March, citing Colonel Craig Andrle, the commander of the 388th Fighter Wing, which stated that F-35s were indeed utilized for reconnaissance purposes in Ukraine and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.



The contradiction raises questions about the transparency and clarity of information surrounding military operations. This situation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, prompting a closer examination of the role and deployment of advanced military technology in sensitive areas. As debates surrounding defense strategies continue, the controversy over F-35 operations in Ukraine sheds light on the challenges of navigating the intricate landscape of global security alliances and information dissemination.





