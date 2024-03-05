Jordan-US Trade Volume Surpasses JD3 Billion In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Tuesday that Jordan's trade balance with the US in 2023 registered a surplus of JD814 million.

The total trade volume between Jordan and the US reached JD3.150 billion in 2023, marking a slight increase from the JD3 billion reported in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing the DoS data.

The Kingdom's exports to the US market experienced a slight growth of 1.4 per cent, amounting to JD1.982 billion in 2023, up from JD1.954 billion in the previous year.

Imports from the US increased by 9.7 per cent, hitting JD1.168 billion, a significant rise from JD1.065 billion in 2022.

The key sectors driving Jordanian exports to the US include clothing, jewellery, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, IT services, foodstuff, livestock products and engineering. This diversity is a testament to the broad-based growth of Jordan's economy.

Jordan's imports from the US span a wide range of commodities such as metal products, transportation equipment, machinery, electrical appliances, grains, chemical products, medical devices, food products, wood pulp, animal products, furniture, iron, used clothes, and vegetable oils and fats.

The bilateral trade relationship between Jordan and the US, signed in October 2000 and implemented in January 2010, has been instrumental in spurring economic growth. Since its implementation, the agreement has amplified bilateral trade exchange, witnessing an increase of almost 800 per cent, Petra reported.