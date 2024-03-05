Kuwait's Amir Congratulates Bahraini King On Throne Accession 25Th Anniversary

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne. His Highness the Amir praised the development and the achievements witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain in various fields during the King's leadership. (end) aa

