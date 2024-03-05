Azerbaijani Serviceman Freed From Armenian Detention Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panahov thanked the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"I knew President Ilham Aliyev would liberate me from captivity. I am very happy to return to my homeland. My health is fine, and I feel good," he told reporters in Baku.

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, detained by Armenia for crossing the conditional border, has been returned to Azerbaijan. The aircraft that transported Panahov has just landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Recall that on the morning of February 28, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Ruslan Panahov, moving between service positions in the Lachin region, got lost, losing the direction of movement under unfavourable weather conditions.

The Armenian side soon issued a statement in which it announced the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the conditional border.

