Azerbaijani Serviceman Freed From Armenian Detention Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panahov thanked the President of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
"I knew President Ilham Aliyev would liberate me from captivity.
I am very happy to return to my homeland. My health is fine, and I
feel good," he told reporters in Baku.
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, detained by Armenia for
crossing the conditional border, has been returned to Azerbaijan.
The aircraft that transported Panahov has just landed at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport.
Recall that on the morning of February 28, a serviceman of the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Ruslan Panahov, moving between service
positions in the Lachin region, got lost, losing the direction of
movement under unfavourable weather conditions.
The Armenian side soon issued a statement in which it announced
the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the
conditional border.
MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107937497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.